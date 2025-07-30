Madras High Court directs speedy trial in cases against youtuber

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the expeditious disposal of 24 criminal cases pending trial against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar and instructed the police to complete the probe and file charge sheets in 13 more cases within a fixed timeframe.

Justice P Velmurugan, who issued the directives on Tuesday, ordered that the trial in the 24 cases be concluded within six months and the investigation in the remaining 13 cases be completed with charge sheets filed within four months.

The directions were issued while dismissing a petition filed by Shankar seeking a court order to restrain the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner from allegedly interfering in the functioning of his media outfit, Savukku Media. He had also prayed for the TN home secretary and DGP to consider representations submitted by him in February, May, and June this year.

Complying with the court’s earlier order, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran filed a status report on behalf of the DGP. According to the report, 13 cases against Shankar are currently at the stage of charge sheet preparation, while 24 others are pending before trial courts.