Madras High Court directs speedy trial in cases against youtuber

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the expeditious disposal of 24 criminal cases pending trial against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar and instructed the police to complete the probe and file charge sheets in 13 more cases within a fixed timeframe.
Justice P Velmurugan, who issued the directives on Tuesday, ordered that the trial in the 24 cases be concluded within six months and the investigation in the remaining 13 cases be completed with charge sheets filed within four months.
The directions were issued while dismissing a petition filed by Shankar seeking a court order to restrain the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner from allegedly interfering in the functioning of his media outfit, Savukku Media. He had also prayed for the TN home secretary and DGP to consider representations submitted by him in February, May, and June this year.
Complying with the court’s earlier order, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran filed a status report on behalf of the DGP. According to the report, 13 cases against Shankar are currently at the stage of charge sheet preparation, while 24 others are pending before trial courts.
The AAG further informed the court that the representations submitted by the petitioner have already been duly considered by the home secretary and the DGP.
While dismissing the petition, Justice Velmurugan observed that there was insufficient material on record to substantiate claims of interference by the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police in the affairs of the petitioner’s media organisation.
‘Consider plea for law to protect domestic workers’
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Tuesday directed the state government to consider a plea seeking a special legislation to protect domestic workers in TN. Petitioner K Seethalakshmi of Dindigul, a domestic worker for 30 years, said there is no adequate legal framework to regulate work hours, wages, and rights of domestic workers. Though laws exist for various other sectors, she noted, domestic workers remain largely unprotected and unaware of their rights. Justice S Srimathy directed the chief secretary and labour department to consider the representation in line with the recommendations of the national and state human rights commissions, and take action at the earliest.