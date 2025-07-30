Man held in Puducherry for possessing 6.7 Kg of ambergris worth Rs 14 crore

PUDUCHERRY: In a breakthrough against illegal wildlife trade, a 48-year-old man was arrested in Puranasingupalayam, Puducherry, for possession of 6.695 kilograms of ambergris—commonly known as “whale vomit”—valued at approximately Rs 14 crore.

The arrest was made on July 29 by a special team from the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) of the Villupuram district police, Tamil Nadu, following a tip-off.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Kolanchiyappan, who received reliable intelligence that the accused was attempting to illegally sell ambergris to buyers from Tamil Nadu and had provided samples to them.

The accused, identified as Mayakrishnan (48), son of Jayaraman and a farmer from Thoppu Street in Puranasingupalayam, was allegedly in possession of the rare substance at his residence.

Acting swiftly, the OCIU team raided the premises around 1:30 PM and apprehended Mayakrishnan while he was reportedly trying to close a deal worth ₹14 crore.