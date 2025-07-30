Man held in Puducherry for possessing 6.7 Kg of ambergris worth Rs 14 crore

PUDUCHERRY: In a breakthrough against illegal wildlife trade, a 48-year-old man was arrested in Puranasingupalayam, Puducherry, for possession of 6.695 kilograms of ambergris—commonly known as “whale vomit”—valued at approximately Rs 14 crore.
The arrest was made on July 29 by a special team from the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) of the Villupuram district police, Tamil Nadu, following a tip-off.
The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Kolanchiyappan, who received reliable intelligence that the accused was attempting to illegally sell ambergris to buyers from Tamil Nadu and had provided samples to them.
The accused, identified as Mayakrishnan (48), son of Jayaraman and a farmer from Thoppu Street in Puranasingupalayam, was allegedly in possession of the rare substance at his residence.
Acting swiftly, the OCIU team raided the premises around 1:30 PM and apprehended Mayakrishnan while he was reportedly trying to close a deal worth ₹14 crore.
Ambergris, a waxy substance secreted in the intestines of sperm whales, is highly prized in the international market for its use in high-end perfumes due to its unique scent-fixative properties.
However, the trade and possession of ambergris are banned under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as sperm whales are protected under Schedule I of the Act.
The ambergris, weighing 6.695 kg, was seized, and the accused was handed over to the Thirubuvanai Police Station in Puducherry.
A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, including Sections 39, 40, 44, 48A, 49A, 49B, and 51, as well as under Sections 318(4) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which correspond to Sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and any possible links to larger smuggling networks, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalaivanan told TNIE, adding that samples would be sent to the laboratory for testing.