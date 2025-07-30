Not enough seats in Tiruchy's MGMGH, visitors sit on stairs and corridor

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) as well as attendants of patients complain of the shortage of seating arrangements on the premises forcing them to squat on the stairways, corridor floors, and open spaces often in unhygienic conditions.

Mentioning the problem to be acute at the maternity and speciality blocks, they demand the authorities concerned to pay heed to their complaints and act immediately. The situation is most prominent at the maternity block where hundreds of attendants are found squatting near the entrance, the floors and even in the stairwells due to the availability of a limited number of chairs. Visitors to the delivery ward in the first floor were seen sitting on the floor.

At another entrance located to the left of the block’s main entrance, a group of people were seen laying down bed sheets to rest on. Even pregnant women were seen sitting on the floor due to lack of available seating. "The wait time is long and there's nowhere to sit. My daughter-in-law has been admitted for two days but I've spent hours sitting in a dusty corner near the stairwell,” said R Parveen Banu, a visitor from Mutharasanallur.