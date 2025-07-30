Patients irked as dust from construction site enters maternity centre in Madurai

MADURAI: Female patients visiting the Thirumangalam Government Hospital maternal care centre have been irked due to dust from the new under-construction facility of the centre settling in and around its premises.

Sources said that a new centre is being constructed to support the existing centre for Rs 5.11 crore, and the facility will contain an operation theatre, pediatric centre, labour ward, drug store, and a newborn care centre.

Muthuraj, a villager, said, "Hundreds of female patients depend on this centre. However, for the past week, patients have been upset over dusty winds, soil, and mud from the construction site being dumped near the centre. Every day, strong winds raise the dust from the site, and it gets settled near the patients' waiting room. Sadly, even dust bins are installed near the site."

Pandiammal, a patient, said, "We are happy with the new building construction. However, as the construction site is right near the waiting room, and the mud and soil from the construction site are piled up near the hall, and due to strong winds, the dust flies and settles inside the waiting room. Despite complaints, no proper action has been taken. For the past few days, the workers have been spraying water on the mud. However, this is not enough."

A senior medical officer from Thirumangalam Government Hospital told TNIE, "We have received complaints from patients, and we have started spraying water on the debris, sand, and mud lying near the construction site. Now we have also asked the contractor to also unstall a dust control green net on both sides of the site, and this will be done within a few days."