Special ward for cancer screening, treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: Even as the state health department has intensified the Organised Cancer Screening (OCS) Programme across the district, the Regional Cancer Centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has started coordinating diagnosis and treatment procedures for those referred with basic cancer symptoms.

Diagnosing cancer and offering adequate medical assistance are the core objectives of the OCS programme. It was initiated to focus on the well-being of the rural population, and Village Health Nurses (VHN) visit people at their doorsteps. If any symptoms are found, they are referred to CMCH for further examination. Around 50 people were referred to CMCH each week in the last two weeks, of which some were diagnosed with cancer.

To screen the referrals, the Regional Cancer Centre has formed a dedicated ward (ward number 63) where people can be checked for breast, oral and cervical cancer, and receive treatment. Doctors attached to the centre said they have organised cancer screening procedures and treatment under one roof to avoid inconveniencing the patients.

"Usually, those who have symptoms of oral cancer would be referred to the dental department; for breast cancer, they would be asked to visit the general surgery department, and cervical cancer would be diagnosed at the obstetrics and gynaecology (OG) department. However, we conduct all these procedures here under one roof. Also, we arrange for staff to take patients for a mammogram test. Once cancer is confirmed, we ring up the patients to come for treatment. The block medical officers are also informed, and they can coordinate the treatment procedures between the patients and us. All steps are interlinked to ease the entire procedure," said Dr N Selvaraj, associate professor of surgical oncology department.