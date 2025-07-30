Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: In two separate incidents, the Sri Lankan navy arrested a total of 14 Indian fishermen — hailing from Rameswaram and Pamban — and confiscated two boats for allegedly violating the IMBL in the wee hours of Tuesday. All the arrested fishermen have been remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

With their repeated protests having yielded no result, fishermen leaders claimed they “exhausted their options” in registering their condemnation, and urged the union government to take steps for the release of the fishermen. Demanding the release of the arrested fishermen, several of their relatives staged a roadblock near Thangachimadam on Tuesday.

According to sources, 320 mechanised boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour and hundreds of country boats from Pamban ventured into the sea on Monday. J Justin (51) from Manthoppu in Thangachimadam, along with four other fishermen — S Tenison (39), J Mobin (24), T Saiman (55) and S Sekar — went on his boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 10 MM 960. While fishing off the coast of Mannar, the Sri Lankan navy arrested them and confiscated the boat late on Monday night. The five were remanded till August 7, and fishermen sources said four of them belong to the same family.