State-wide protest: Lorry owners in Namakkal seeks action on diesel prices, checkposts

NAMAKKAL: The State Lorry Owners Federation of Namakkal staged a statewide protest on Monday, raising 10 key demands to highlight the difficulties faced by lorry owners in the state. The protest took place at Gummidipoondi and was led by the federation's Chairman C Dhanraj.

Lorry owners said their business is suffering due to the rise in diesel prices, increasing cost of spare parts and insurance, and lack of regular trips. Many of them said they were struggling to manage their expenses.

Their top demand is to remove all 22 border checkposts in Tamil Nadu. The federation said that while permits and vehicle documents are now handled online, officers at border checkposts still demand bribes from lorry drivers.

"States like Maharashtra have already removed checkposts, and we want Tamil Nadu to follow suit," said Dhanraj.

They urged the government to reduce diesel prices, as promised during the DMK's election campaign, and to regulate toll charges, which they say are too high and unfair to lorry operators.

Later, a group of federation members met Transport Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, who assured that their demands would be taken to higher authorities.

"We have been told that a solution will be found soon," stated the federation. The lorry owners said they would wait for the government's response but would intensify the protest if the issues are not addressed.