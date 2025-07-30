Three months on, project for amusement park at Tiruchy's Mukkombu a non-starter

TIRUCHY: Pointing to the state of neglect two parks near the Mukkombu barrage already are in, local residents and visitors express concern over the delay in implementation of a state government project announced in April this year that involves the conversion of the recreational facilities into an amusement park through public-private partnership (PPP). Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot in Tiruchy, is known for its two gushing rivers and recreational areas. It is a favourite weekend destination, especially for the middle class, drawing hundreds of visitors regularly.

A recreational park near the barrage entrance across the Cauvery River lies neglected. Play structures like a toy train, swings, and see-saws are partially damaged, and the park lacks basic amenities, disappointing visitors. Another facility, Ellis Park, located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, has remained closed for years. Benches, fountains, play areas, and statues are damaged and unusable.

"With only a few picnic spots in Tiruchy like Mukkombu, Butterfly park, Rockfort, and the Birds park, the poor condition of these facilities leaves us with limited options," said C Jeevanantham, a resident. "As a local, Mukkombu is our best option because it's affordable and lets us enjoy a full day and a dip in the Cauvery. But now, only a small portion is usable. Ellis Park has nothing left to even call it a park," he added.

In April this year, Tourism Minister R Rajendran announced in the Assembly that a theme park would be set up through a PPP model. However, no work has materialised, neither a new park nor restoration of the old ones, say the public. A Water Resources Department (WRD) official said their renovation proposal was redirected to the tourism department. “It was said Rs 13 crore would be allocated, but there’s been no visible progress,” the official told TNIE. Tourism department sources said they are awaiting a detailed plan from the government and are ready to implement it once entrusted.