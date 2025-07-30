TVK chief Vijay launches app to drive digital membership, says 2026 polls will be a 'turning point' in TN history

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on July 30, expressed confidence that the 2026 Assembly election would mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political history, similar to the landmark victories of DMK and AIADMK in 1967 and 1977 polls, respectively.

Unveiling the party’s digital membership drive through a mobile application titled "MY TVK" at a function held in Panaiyur, Vijay said TVK was committed to enrolling entire families as members, strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level ahead of the 2026 polls.

“It’s a simple formula: reach out to people, learn from them, live among them, and plan with them. If we do this right, we will win,” he said, quoting DMK founder and late CM CN Annadurai, who led the party to power in 1967.