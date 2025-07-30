TVK chief Vijay launches app to drive digital membership, says 2026 polls will be a 'turning point' in TN history

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on July 30, expressed confidence that the 2026 Assembly election would mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political history, similar to the landmark victories of DMK and AIADMK in 1967 and 1977 polls, respectively.
Unveiling the party’s digital membership drive through a mobile application titled "MY TVK" at a function held in Panaiyur, Vijay said TVK was committed to enrolling entire families as members, strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level ahead of the 2026 polls.
“It’s a simple formula: reach out to people, learn from them, live among them, and plan with them. If we do this right, we will win,” he said, quoting DMK founder and late CM CN Annadurai, who led the party to power in 1967.
He added that TVK would follow this path by launching large-scale public outreach initiatives, including door-to-door campaigns, under the banner “Vetri Peraniyil Tamil Nadu” (Tamil Nadu towards a victory march).
He announced plans for continued engagement with the public through the upcoming State conference in Madurai on August 25 and through public meetings and a campaign tour across Tamil Nadu.
“We are ready. The people are with us. What more do we need? Good things will happen. Victory is certain,” he declared.
Addressing party workers and supporters, Vijay reiterated his earlier optimism that newcomers to politics successfully challenged and defeated established forces by going village to village, street to street, house to house and directly connecting with the people in 1967 (DMK) and 1977 (AIADMK). Therefore, the same can be repeated by TVK, he said.
The launch event marks the beginning of TVK’s second phase of membership expansion and intensification of its preparations towards the 2026 assembly election.