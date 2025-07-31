BJP coerced AIADMK into alliance, fearing that coalition talks between AIADMK, TVK would succeed: Anwhar Raajhaa

Q: If the AIADMK was able to assert itself in the past, what is the pressure that led EPS to concede more than the BJP, according to you?

A: I do not know what exactly it is, but there is surely something that the BJP is now using to control EPS. This is exactly what I oppose. Why does a big party in TN have to listen to the BJP is my concern.

Q: Seat sharing is yet to be discussed, isn’t it? Would it not be premature to say that the AIADMK is not in a position to dictate?

A: The alliance was announced by Union Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Chennai. If the AIADMK is in a commanding position, EPS should have done it. Instead, he remained silent. The backdrop at the press conference displayed BJP’s flag, not AIADMK’s. EPS has got entangled in a problem, resulting in this alliance.

BJP will go to any extent to accomplish their ideology. In contrast, the AIADMK has its own ideology of ‘Annaism’. EPS has completely deviated from AIADMK’s ideologies. BJP believes they can advance their ‘Sanatana’ ideology through the AIADMK. EPS’s tone during his ongoing campaign is akin to that of the BJP, as reflected in his (initial) stand that HR & CE funds should not be used to build educational institutions.

That is why people like me are leaving. The problem is AIADMK is run only by a group of 7-8 persons.

Q: Are you saying those 8 persons are in favor of BJP?

A: No, we cannot say that. AIADMK leaders such as D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Munusamy, and many others share the opinion that allying with the BJP would alienate support of minority communities of Christians and Muslims, who together account for 14 percent (of State’s population).

Q: There are some assembly constituencies where victory is impossible without minorities’ support. Are you saying that EPS does not care about winning these constituencies even though it is crucial to come back to power? Why are AIADMK leaders from these constituencies not raising their voices?

A: We were all opposed. EPS himself repeatedly assured that there would be no alliance with the BJP. Suddenly, he changed his stance. Many AIADMK leaders are distressed, but they are keeping their feelings to themselves. I am speaking on their behalf. When they read this interview, they will feel glad that I am at least able to speak out now although they are not in a position to say anything.

Without the support of minorities, they cannot win. In 2021, even BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan did not use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in pamphlets in some areas while canvassing for votes. That is why she won Coimbatore South by a slender margin. Many AIADMK candidates also avoided using Modi’s photos.

Q: What was your position on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ban on triple talaq when you were in the AIADMK?

A: When I was an MP, I opposed the bill banning triple talaq in Parliament. AIADMK later supported CAA following BJP’s request. I strongly opposed it within the party. The party’s stance on these bills mattered then, but now the AIADMK itself is subordinate to the BJP. That is the context I am trying to explain. Please understand.

Q: After joining DMK, what was your basis to allege that the BJP will swallow the AIADMK?

A: It has destroyed many parties from the north to the south by forming coalitions. One prime example is what happened to former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Asom Gana Parishad party. We all know what BJP did to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

This is their strategy and track record. In such a political scenario, the only leader who can stand up against the BJP is our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. They are struggling in front of him. To overpower Stalin, the BJP wants to piggyback on the AIADMK and finish it later.

Q: Wouldn’t AIADMK leaders, who have vast experience, be wary of such strategies, if any?

A: They all know this, but they have no other option. With the advantage of the two-leaves symbol, which is with EPS, those who have money may win and become MLAs. Why would they want to risk the chance of sitting in the opposition at least?