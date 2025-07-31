BJP coerced AIADMK into alliance, fearing that coalition talks between AIADMK, TVK would succeed: Anwhar Raajhaa

CHENNAI: A Anwhar Raajhaa, an AIADMK veteran who served as a minister (2001-2006) and an MP (2014-2019), who had become the most recognisable face from the Muslim community in the party of late, joined the ruling DMK on July 21.
In this interview with K Ezhilarasan, his first to a newspaper after quitting AIADMK, Raajhaa talks about his reasons to leave the party and what made AIADMK to ally with the BJP again.
Q: You remained with the AIADMK when it allied with the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls. They have now reforged the alliance after breaking up in 2023. Why leave the party now?
A: Not only in 2019 and 2021, AIADMK allied with the BJP even under the leadership of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 1998 and 2004. I did not oppose any of these because they were purely temporary electoral alliances, with no compromise on ideologies.
As Tamil people always lacked trust with the BJP, we put forth certain conditions whenever we allied with them. During 1998 Lok Sabha polls, Jayalalithaa addressed a public meeting in Chennai in the presence of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and (former home minister) L. K. Advani. She said BJP’s position on certain issues like issues like the Ram temple, uniform civil code, and abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir were anti-people. She told the BJP leaders to put these issues “in an icebox and close it for 40 years.”
She also drafted a common minimum program and insisted that the BJP take a firm stand on the rights of TN and resolve the Cauvery river water dispute. She withdrew support when the BJP-led government did not comply.
The 2019 alliance was also led by EPS (AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami) and BJP was under AIADMK. Despite bargaining hard, they accepted the five (Lok Sabha) seats allotted by the AIADMK. Similarly, in 2021 (assembly polls), BJP had to accept just 20 seats that AIADMK offered.
These partnerships were called “AIADMK alliance” in Tamil Nadu. It is now referred to as “NDA alliance,” headed by the BJP. They are saying the state will have a coalition government. Who are they to (unilaterally) say this? Isn’t it a form of slavery for the AIADMK? Hence I quit.
Q: If the AIADMK was able to assert itself in the past, what is the pressure that led EPS to concede more than the BJP, according to you?
A: I do not know what exactly it is, but there is surely something that the BJP is now using to control EPS. This is exactly what I oppose. Why does a big party in TN have to listen to the BJP is my concern.
Q: Seat sharing is yet to be discussed, isn’t it? Would it not be premature to say that the AIADMK is not in a position to dictate?
A: The alliance was announced by Union Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Chennai. If the AIADMK is in a commanding position, EPS should have done it. Instead, he remained silent. The backdrop at the press conference displayed BJP’s flag, not AIADMK’s. EPS has got entangled in a problem, resulting in this alliance.
BJP will go to any extent to accomplish their ideology. In contrast, the AIADMK has its own ideology of ‘Annaism’. EPS has completely deviated from AIADMK’s ideologies. BJP believes they can advance their ‘Sanatana’ ideology through the AIADMK. EPS’s tone during his ongoing campaign is akin to that of the BJP, as reflected in his (initial) stand that HR & CE funds should not be used to build educational institutions.
That is why people like me are leaving. The problem is AIADMK is run only by a group of 7-8 persons.
Q: Are you saying those 8 persons are in favor of BJP?
A: No, we cannot say that. AIADMK leaders such as D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Munusamy, and many others share the opinion that allying with the BJP would alienate support of minority communities of Christians and Muslims, who together account for 14 percent (of State’s population).
Q: There are some assembly constituencies where victory is impossible without minorities’ support. Are you saying that EPS does not care about winning these constituencies even though it is crucial to come back to power? Why are AIADMK leaders from these constituencies not raising their voices?
A: We were all opposed. EPS himself repeatedly assured that there would be no alliance with the BJP. Suddenly, he changed his stance. Many AIADMK leaders are distressed, but they are keeping their feelings to themselves. I am speaking on their behalf. When they read this interview, they will feel glad that I am at least able to speak out now although they are not in a position to say anything.
Without the support of minorities, they cannot win. In 2021, even BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan did not use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in pamphlets in some areas while canvassing for votes. That is why she won Coimbatore South by a slender margin. Many AIADMK candidates also avoided using Modi’s photos.
Q: What was your position on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ban on triple talaq when you were in the AIADMK?
A: When I was an MP, I opposed the bill banning triple talaq in Parliament. AIADMK later supported CAA following BJP’s request. I strongly opposed it within the party. The party’s stance on these bills mattered then, but now the AIADMK itself is subordinate to the BJP. That is the context I am trying to explain. Please understand.
Q: After joining DMK, what was your basis to allege that the BJP will swallow the AIADMK?
A: It has destroyed many parties from the north to the south by forming coalitions. One prime example is what happened to former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Asom Gana Parishad party. We all know what BJP did to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
This is their strategy and track record. In such a political scenario, the only leader who can stand up against the BJP is our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. They are struggling in front of him. To overpower Stalin, the BJP wants to piggyback on the AIADMK and finish it later.
Q: Wouldn’t AIADMK leaders, who have vast experience, be wary of such strategies, if any?
A: They all know this, but they have no other option. With the advantage of the two-leaves symbol, which is with EPS, those who have money may win and become MLAs. Why would they want to risk the chance of sitting in the opposition at least?
Q: Were there any talks between the AIADMK and actor Vijay’s TVK about coalition?
A: Yes, a discussion took place. AIADMK was willing to offer 60 seats. But TVK was bargaining hard with insistence on Vijay being the CM candidate, which AIADMK could not accept. However, the talks did not break down and continued between direct representatives of EPS and Vijay.
BJP knew that if the talks resulted in the AIADMK-TVK alliance, it would affect its prospects. It is that fear that made Shah rush to finalize the alliance. He ordered EPS to meet him in Delhi before the end of March. He tweeted urgently, announcing the alliance.
Q: How do you see the unwillingness of EPS to include expelled leaders?
A: We have insisted on him many times to do so. Even (late CMs) MGR and Jayalalithaa allowed back many dissenting leaders in the party. That demonstrated their leadership capability.
EPS is scared that if the factional leaders join back, it will be a threat to his leadership. He just wants to be the party’s leader, even if it means remaining in the opposition.
Q: Are you expecting any position or an MP or MLA seat (to contest) from the DMKfrom the newly joined DMK? Are you expecting any position in the party?
A: I do not expect an MP or MLA seat. If the leadership offers any role in the party, I am always ready to take up any responsibility.