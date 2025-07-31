Coimbatore residents demand revival of unused Sikkarayapuram library lying idle for four years

COIMBATORE: Even after four years, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has not opened the public library at Sikkarayapuram near Onappalayam.

Residents have urged the CCMC to revive the library, which currently has no books. A resident, P Muthukrishnan, told TNIE that the corporation constructed the library building at a cost of around Rs 10 lakh, but it remains closed to the public.

"Hundreds of families live in areas surrounding the library, such as Pon Nagar, Onampalayam, and Poochiyur. There are some schools and a college located in the vicinity. There is no other library in the surrounding areas either," he said.

C Manivasakam, another resident, said that since the building was completed in 2021, no librarian has been appointed and no books have been supplied to the library, especially after Covid-19. Due to a lack of use, bushes have grown on the campus, and the place is now being used for anti-social activities, he alleged.

Ward 18 Councillor Sharmila C said, "Only if there are sufficient members can the library be operational. The library has already been handed over to the district library department."

District Library Officer P Rajendran and CCMC West Zone Assistant Commissioner S Durai Murugan told TNIE that they would check on the situation.

Udumalpet Library Circle president K Leninbarathi told TNIE, "Despite having good infrastructure, the corporation should have operated this library successfully instead of keeping it inactive. If the corporation had appointed a librarian, they would have increased membership."

He urged that instead of blaming each other, officials from the corporation and district administration should work together to ensure the functioning of the library, considering the residents' welfare.