Coimbatore's Ukkadam Twin Bus Terminus project gets nod; work begins at Rs 21.55 crore

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited reconstruction of the Ukkadam bus terminus is finally taking shape, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) issuing the work order for the commencement of the Ukkadam Twin Bus Terminus project. The CCMC council granted formal approval to the project with revised cost on Thursday.

The revamp, aimed at decongesting traffic and improving commuter experience, is to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 21.55 crore.

The proposal to renovate the Ukkadam bus stand was first announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Pollachi in Coimbatore on March 13 last year. The plan initially earmarked Rs 20 cr for the project, but after a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared, the cost was revised to Rs 21.55 cr.

The Ukkadam bus stand is one of Coimbatore's six major bus terminals, alongside Gandhipuram, Singanallur, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Mettupalayam Road, and the Omni Bus Stand on Sathy Road. A significant portion of the original terminus was demolished to facilitate the ongoing Ukkadam-Aathupalam Flyover construction, prompting the government to upgrade the terminal with modern facilities.

The revamped project includes the construction of two separate bus terminals, one near the Ukkadam police station where the existing terminal is functional, and another on the land opposite the station, which was formerly used as a fish market. A senior official from the CCMC's engineering wing confirmed to TNIE that construction on both sites will begin simultaneously.

"The terminal on the old fish market land, towards Oppanakara Street, will accommodate around 80 buses, primarily local town buses," the official said. "The other terminal on the existing bus stand premises will cater to about 70 buses, including both local and inter-district or inter-state services."

The twin terminals are designed to feature state-of-the-art facilities such as modern restrooms, mothers' feeding rooms, food courts, commercial outlets, passenger waiting halls, and dedicated parking areas.

The planning for the twin terminal was also aligned with the upcoming Coimbatore Metro Rail project, which envisions Ukkadam as the central hub for all four proposed corridors. While two metro corridors are expected to begin after securing approval and funding from the Union Government, the bus terminus project will act as a critical complement to the city's future multi-modal transport infrastructure.