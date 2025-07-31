DMK's responsibility to get centre's approval for Keezhadi excavation report: EPS

SIVAGANGA: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami emphasised that it is the ruling DMK government’s responsibility to secure approval from the central government for the Keezhadi excavation report. He was speaking to the media after visiting the Keezhadi museum in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

Palaniswami, who viewed the artefacts displayed in the museum, said that he was unaware of the current explanation provided by the state government regarding the report. He said, “It is the state government’s duty to submit the required information to the centre to secure its approval.”

EPS, who interacted with a group of college students at the museum, also highlighted the AIADMK’s contributions to the Keezhadi excavations. He said the AIADMK had allocated about Rs 105 crore yearly for the archaeology department for carrying out five phases of excavation from 2014 till 2019.

EPS, who is currently on a statewide tour, later also visited Madapuram and met the family members of Ajithkumar, the victim in the recent custodial death case. Addressing reporters, EPS said that the AIADMK legal team had taken the Sivaganga custodial death to the court and it was due to the AIADMK protests, the government recommended handing over the case to the CBI.

EPS also alleged that the state government is responsible for Ajithkumar’s death. He said, “Even after knowing that Ajith Kumar was killed by the police, the government delayed action and attempted to dilute the case.”