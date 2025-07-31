‘Historic blunder’ remark twisted out of context: AIADMK MLA

THOOTHUKUDI: After allegedly stating that AIADMK’s exit from the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 was a “historic blunder”, former minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur Raju on Wednesday said his remarks have been twisted out of context by people with vested interests.

While speaking in a joint meeting of BJP and AIADMK functionaries two days ago, ahead of Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to Thoothukudi, Raju had allegedly stated his party had made a “historic blunder” by withdrawing support to BJP in 1998.

“This paved the way for DMK to support BJP and share power in the union government which continued for 14 years. BJP had empowered DMK, however, the latter has no respect for it,” Raju had said.

After the remarks were widely circulated on social media, Raju clarified that his speech has been twisted by vested interests, and that he never used the term “historic blunder”. Raju said he meant that AIADMK’s exit from the BJP coalition resulted in DMK allying with BJP.

“I was speaking about the narrative that AIADMK’s alliance with the saffron party is bad, whereas it was good when DMK allied with it,” Raju explained.