Madras HC orders speedy trial in case against ex-DMK MP for assault on bishop, slams police for delay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the completion of the trial within six months against former DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam and his supporters in a criminal case regarding alleged assault on Bishop Godfrey Washington Noble over managing the property of the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese.

The court also criticised the police for failing to serve the summons, issued by the judicial magistrate court, on the accused persons on time and ordered the DGP to take action against the inspector responsible for the delay.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the order on a petition filed by the bishop seeking expeditious trial of the case.

“The judicial magistrate-I of Tirunelveli is directed to complete the trial within a period of six months from serving the copies of the charge sheets to the accused persons who shall be ordered to be present in the court on the next hearing date of September 9,” the judge said in the order, and directed the police to provide “fullest cooperation” for the trial.

Holding Inspector Thillai Nagarajan, who served at the Palayamkottai police station during the relevant period, responsible for failing to serve the summons on time, the judge ordered the DGP to take departmental action against the inspector and file an action taken report in the court.

Following the submission of Noble that he was being threatened by the accused persons, the judge ordered the DGP to instruct the jurisdictional head of the police to provide protection to him.