Tamil Nadu

Man held for snatching chain from woman at Perungudi MRTS station

Around 4 pm on Tuesday, a schoolteacher from Kotturpuram, was waiting to board a train to Velachery, when the accused sat beside her and snatched the chain.
A video clip of the man snatching the gold chain at Perungudi MRTS railway station on Wednesday.
A video clip of the man snatching the gold chain at Perungudi MRTS railway station on Wednesday.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the government railway police (GRP) on Tuesday evening for snatching a gold chain from a woman at the Perungudi MRTS railway station.

The accused was identified as P Soundar alias Babaji (26). According to the Thiruvanmiyur GRP, Soundar previously worked as a daily wage labourer but is currently unemployed. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, a schoolteacher from Kotturpuram, was waiting to board a train to Velachery.

“The woman was seated on a bench at the Perungudi station when the accused, who was sitting next to her, snatched a 3.5 sovereign chain. She managed to hold on to a portion of the chain while he fled with the rest,” a GRP officer said.

Based on her complaint, police launched an investigation. Soundar was traced using CCTV footage and arrested near the Triplicane MRTS station. A portion of the stolen chain was recovered from him.

arrested
chain snatching

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com