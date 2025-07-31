NTPC, Tangedco to acquire 200 ha for Upper Bhavani hydroelectric project in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Tangedco are likely to acquire 200 hectares of land, mostly owned by the forest department, for the Upper Bhavani Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project.

Sources said, NTPC, in a joint venture with Tangedco, will be carrying out the infrastructure works in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The project is estimated to produce 100 megawatts of power, and the land required for the project is mostly owned by the forest department and revenue department, along with patta land near Upper Bhavani and Avalanche. Both areas are rich in biodiversity, with heavy wildlife movement as human activities and vehicle operations are minimal in these areas.

It may be recalled that Sillahalla Pumped Storage Hydro Electric Project was put on hold in the first week of April by the state government after farmers and the public opposed the project citing environmental impact and harm to the region’s flora and fauna. The project was initiated and a G.O. was issue during the AIADMK regime in 2014.

"We will finalise the land to be acquired for the Upper Bhavani Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project. We have 18 months to complete the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Once the DPR is ready, the execution will commence, and it will take six years for the completion of the project. The project would pump 1,000 megawatts of power to the state’s grid to tide over the increasing power demand," said a senior Tangedco official.