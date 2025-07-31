Rescued elephant calf thrives at ATR camp; weekly attempts on to reunite it with wild herd

COIMBATORE: A one-year-old male elephant calf that was rescued by the Forest Department from the Sirumugai forest, after it got separated from its mother in May, is adapting well at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

A dedicated mahout has been appointed by the department to take care of the baby elephant round the clock at an isolated place in the camp. It has developed a good bond with the mahout.

Camp sources said the mahout gives the calf artificial milk, about five to six litres, at regular intervals at night. The animal is also grazing well during the daytime.

“The calf is showing improvement in its health. We are keeping the calf safe without mingling with other elephants in the camp. Since the calf is only one year old, there is a high chance of it getting infection from other elephants. We have kept the animal safe and hygienic, and blood test results showed the animal was free of diseases,” the sources added.

“We are also giving energy supplements to improve his immunity and gain weight. We will start socialising the calf elephant with the other elephants after a few more months,” said an ATR official.

Sources also pointed out that they are also trying to reunite the calf elephant with the herd roaming inside the Ulanthy forest range. It was brought to the camp after the initial reunion attempts had failed.

“Our tribal and elephant handlers will be trying once a week to reunite the elephant calf by identifying the mother elephant in a herd. Though the calf’s mother left him in the Sirumugai forest, we are taking this reunion initiative even in the Ulanthy forest range hoping that the one of the herds would accept him,” the ATR official added. The calf had got separated from its mother and the herd on May 25.