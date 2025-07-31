Revised toll collection at Madukkarai Plaza from August 1; NHAI offers discounts for locals, regular users

COIMBATORE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the collection of revised toll at the Madukkarai Toll Plaza will begin from August 1, 2025.

This development follows the recent handover of the 27-kilometre-long Coimbatore bypass stretch from Neelambur to Madukkarai along the NH-544 L&T to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which subsequently entrusted the section to the NHAI for toll operations.

The NHAI has shut down five out of the six toll booths that were operated by the L&T on the 27 km stretch and will be operating only one toll booth near Madukkarai.

The toll fee has been revised and will come into effect from August 1, Friday. The fee structure, approved by NHAI in a letter dated July 10, 2025, will be implemented as per NH Fee Rule, 2008. Vehicles will be charged based on their category, and multiple concessions have been offered to both local and regular users.

In a significant relief for residents, non-commercial vehicles residing within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza will be eligible for a monthly pass at a subsidised rate ofRs 350. Additionally, commercial vehicles registered in Coimbatore district will enjoy discounted rates, ranging from Rs 20 for light vehicles to Rs 115 for oversized vehicles.