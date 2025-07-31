TNSTC collects Rs 1 extra on Theni routes, RTI reveals; official promises corrective action

THENI: The Theni division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has been collecting Rs 1 extra as ticket fare in services operating in Bodinayakanur-Theni and Andipatti - Theni routes. At least 30 trips are operated in both the routes daily.

According to the reply provided by TNSTC to a RTI query filed by activist A Ramakrishnan, the original fare is Rs 14 from Theni to Bodinayakanur (16.5 km) and from Theni to Andipatti (16.5 km). But Rs 15 is being collected on both routes. The collection is credited to TNSTC account.

According to GO nos 48 and 34, issued by the Transport department in January 2018, 60 paise has been fixed as charge per km and Rs one for insurance for normal (town) buses for the first 25 km whereas 80 paise per km is being collected. Speaking to TNIE, activist Ramakrishnan said that an average of 150 buses are plying between Bodinayakanur and Theni.

“The fleecing is the tip of the ice-berg. The RTI reply has revealed that TNSTC is collecting a minimum of Rs 3,000 excess through one service. Normal buses are not operated between Bodinayakanur and Theni. Authorities must prominently place a board mentioning ticket fare in every bus,” he said. Ramakrishnan added that he had lodged complaints to Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding this, but he did not get a reply.

A senior officer of TNSTC, who did not wish to be identified, admitted that TNSTC has been collecting Rs 1 extra between Bodinayakanur-Theni and Theni-Andipatti. He assured to take action to collect the prescribed fare.

When contacted, the managing director of TNSTC, (Madurai) V Saravanan told TNIE that he would look into this issue, and take appropriate action.