Why EPS keeping mum on soaring LPG prices: Industries Minister T R B Rajaa

CHENNAI: Countering allegations made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa stated that Palaniswami himself was responsible for the electricity tariff hikes, having signed the UDAY scheme of the union government.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Rajaa pointed out that former CM Jayalalithaa had refused to join the UDAY scheme. However, following her demise, Palaniswami rushed to sign the agreement and is now criticising the resultant electricity tariff hikes.

“Why is Palaniswami, who is speaking about the hike in electricity tariffs, afraid to speak about the steep rise in cooking gas prices? In 2014, an LPG cylinder cost just Rs 414, but now it has skyrocketed to Rs 868.50,” Rajaa asked.

Listing the objectives of the meetings conducted by the CM while he was in the hospital, the minister said, “He reviewed the progress of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps with the chief secretary and higher officials, and also discussed with the district collectors via video call. He also prepared the representation for the state developments, to be submitted to PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu. Despite being in the hospital, he continued to discharge his duties without any interruptions.”