1,000 students attending special classes ahead of supplementary exam

COIMBATORE: Ahead of the supplementary examinations, the District School Education Department is conducting special classes at schools for students who could not clear Class 10 and 12 this year.



The aim of the initiative is to help students achieve pass marks in the upcoming supplementary exam, ensuring their promotion to Class 11 and college.



Official sources say around 1,000 students who failed various subjects in the Class 10 and 12 board exams are currently attending special classes in government high and higher secondary schools, respectively, for one week.



K Kannan, headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School at Arasur, on the outskirts of the city, told TNIE that while their school achieved a centum in the Class 12 board exam, 11 students from the Class 10 had failed various subjects.



"Educational officers in the district directed us to conduct special classes to help students to clear their subjects in the supplementary exam and get promoted. Following this directive, subject teachers provide special coaching to 11 students to help them clear their failed subjects in the supplementary exam. We hope these students will pass the exam and secure admission to Class 11 at our school," he said.