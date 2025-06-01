AIADMK takes two RS seats, announces candidates; DMDK promised seat in 2026

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Sunday announced former MLAs I S Inbadurai and M Dhanapal as the party's candidates for the two to-be-vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Announcing this at the party headquarters, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy said the DMDK will be given one Rajya Sabha seat when vacancies arise in 2026. He also said the DMDK will continue in the AIADMK-led alliance.

Responding to a question, Munusamy said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had promised to give a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026 and that the party will stand by it. Munusamy added that the DMDK has agreed to this.