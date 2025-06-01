AIR’s FM channel replaces Tamil night show with Hindi, gets earful

TIRUCHY: A change in All India Radio (AIR)’s Tiruchy FM 102.1 programme replacing its Tamil night broadcast with Hindi content since April has drawn criticism from listeners and political leaders more recently Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko alike who term it a back-door imposition of Hindi in a predominantly Tamil-speaking region.

Since April 9, AIR Tiruchy has been broadcasting in Tamil from 5.50 am to 11 pm, and switching to Hindi from 11 pm to 5.50 am -- a decision taken under the aegis of Prasar Bharati, the central public broadcaster.

A similar pattern was introduced in Chennai’s FM Rainbow 101.4 from July 2024. The move has prompted criticism from political leaders, who urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately restore full-time Tamil programming.