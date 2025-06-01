AIR’s FM channel replaces Tamil night show with Hindi, gets earful

TIRUCHY: A change in All India Radio (AIR)’s Tiruchy FM 102.1 programme replacing its Tamil night broadcast with Hindi content since April has drawn criticism from listeners and political leaders more recently Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko alike who term it a back-door imposition of Hindi in a predominantly Tamil-speaking region.
Since April 9, AIR Tiruchy has been broadcasting in Tamil from 5.50 am to 11 pm, and switching to Hindi from 11 pm to 5.50 am -- a decision taken under the aegis of Prasar Bharati, the central public broadcaster.
A similar pattern was introduced in Chennai’s FM Rainbow 101.4 from July 2024. The move has prompted criticism from political leaders, who urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately restore full-time Tamil programming.
“This is a subtle yet deliberate push for Hindi in Tamil Nadu, and an assault on linguistic rights. We will not accept it,” Durai Vaiko said on Saturday.
N Periyasamy, a resident said, “FM Gold’s Hindi shows are being aired at night while our own Tamil content is cut off. I’ve sent over 20 complaints to AIR and Prasar Bharati but have received no response,” Periyasamy said. If Vividh Bharati 102.3 in Nagercoil currently provides Tamil content round-the-clock why not in Tiruchy, he asked.
Tiruchy FM 102.1 is one of the top commercial revenue earning AIR stations in the state, covering an 80 km radius and reaching 10 districts.
Enthusiasts fear that linking Tiruchy’s transmission with Chennai’s FM Rainbow which relays content from Delhi will further dilute regional programming.
When contacted, an official at AIR Tiruchy acknowledged the public backlash and said there is a strong possibility that Tamil programming may be reinstated during the night hours in the near future.