DEE urged to merge Perur, Thondamuthur educational blocks

"Except for 10 aided schools, 36 panchayat union schools were recently converted into corporation schools, leaving only four schools under the administration of the DEE. While the aided schools maintain the Service Registers (SR) of teaching and non-teaching staff, the SRs for teaching and non-teaching staff at union schools are maintained by the office of the Block Educational Officer in Perur block," she said. Consequently, the Block Educational Officer (BEO) for Perur block will henceforth inspect only the four schools regarding administrative works, she added. Another teacher told TNIE that a proposal to merge this block with the one nearby had already been done but officers had not yet been implemented. A top educational officer in the primary section told TNIE that they were awaiting approval from the DEE to merge the block.