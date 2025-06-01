DMK, AIADMK councillors booked over clash at Salem council meeting

SALEM: The Salem Town police on Friday registered cases against DMK and AIADMK councillors of Salem Corporation after they clashed during the council meeting held on Thursday.

It may be recalled that a clash erupted between DMK and AIADMK councillors after Ward 36 AIADMK Councillor N Yadavamoorthy, also the opposition party leader in the council, alleged irregularities in the tender process and stated that only those close to Tourism Minister R Rajendran are being awarded.

DMK councillors strongly objected to this, and after a wordy quarrel, Ward 45 DMK Councillor S Suhashini slapped Yadavamoorthy. Ward 35 Councillor M Pachiyammal also punched Yadavamoorthy in his chest. Subsequently, the councillors were admitted to the Salem government hospital, and discharged on Friday.