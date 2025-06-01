Farmer held for burying woman electrocuted on his farm in Erode

ERODE: The Bungalowpudur police have arrested a 59-year-old farmer on charges of murdering a 55-year-old woman in Anna Nagar, Bungalowpudur, near Gobichettipalayam, on Friday afternoon. The woman was electrocuted on the farmer’s leased agricultural land, and he later buried her body, fearing police action.

The accused has been identified as P. Periyasamy, a neighbour of the deceased, A. Jothimani.

According to sources, police registered a missing person complaint on 26 May after Jothimani’s son, A. Gowtham (30), reported that his mother had been missing since 17 May.

On that day, Jothimani told her family she was going to visit a relative’s grove nearby and would return soon. When she did not come back, Gowtham visited the relative’s house and found out that she had never arrived there. However, he was told that she had last spoken with Periyasamy.