Five men arrested for kidnapping assistant Film director in Arumbakkam over relationship dispute

CHENNAI: Five men have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a 29-year-old assistant film director on Thursday from Arumbakkam and stealing his two-wheeler and mobile phone.
According to the Greater Chennai Police, the victim Rajkumaran works as an assistant to Suseenthiran. He is allegedly in a relationship with a woman and it was opposed by certain people. On Thursday evening, a complaint was lodged with the Arumbakkam police station as he was not reachable.
The next day, Rajkumaran turned up at the police station and narrated the turn of events. On Thursday, when he stopped his vehicle at a tea stall in Arumbakkam, a car suddenly crashed into his two-wheeler.
Five men got out of it and took him by force into the car. He was beaten up and warned to stay away from the girl. Later, Rajkumaran was thrown out of the vehicle, while his two-wheeler and mobile phone were taken away by the gang, police said.
After launching an investigation, the Arumbakkam police zeroed in on G Chandrasekar (33), M Karthikeyan (25), M Lalith Aditya (21), V Dhivakar (21), and J Augustine (21), who are residents of Chennai. Rajkumaran’s mobile phone, two-wheeler, and seven other phones and `29,000 cash were recovered from them. They were remanded in prison.
Further investigation is under way to find out who hired the gang to threaten Rajkumaran.