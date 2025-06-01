Five men arrested for kidnapping assistant Film director in Arumbakkam over relationship dispute

CHENNAI: Five men have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a 29-year-old assistant film director on Thursday from Arumbakkam and stealing his two-wheeler and mobile phone.

According to the Greater Chennai Police, the victim Rajkumaran works as an assistant to Suseenthiran. He is allegedly in a relationship with a woman and it was opposed by certain people. On Thursday evening, a complaint was lodged with the Arumbakkam police station as he was not reachable.

The next day, Rajkumaran turned up at the police station and narrated the turn of events. On Thursday, when he stopped his vehicle at a tea stall in Arumbakkam, a car suddenly crashed into his two-wheeler.