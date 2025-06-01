Govt nurse cuts off baby’s thumb while removing plaster in Vellore

VELLORE: Parents of a seven-day-old baby boy have alleged that a nurse at the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai severed their son’s right hand thumb up to the nail due to negligence.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vimalraj, baby’s father, said that the nurse used scissors to remove a plaster placed at the injection site where the child was given drips, which resulted in the child’s thumb being cut. She could have used her hands for the procedure, the 29-year-old father said.

Vimalraj said his 23-year-old wife, V Nivetha, delivered the baby via C-section on May 24.

“After delivery, the child was kept in an incubator and given IV drips as they said he had swallowed a fluid (amniotic fluid),” he said, expressing anger and sorrow over the incident.

Vimalraj, an auto driver, and Nivetha, a housewife, are residents of the Manga Mandi area in Vellore.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11am on Friday. The baby’s grandmother, Jayanthi, was near the child when it happened. On seeing blood flowing profusely from the baby’s hand, the nurse allegedly rushed the child to the ICU, saying a different injection had to be administered.