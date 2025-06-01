MGMGH opens Covid-19 ward but no cases in district yet

TIRUCHY: Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, a 12-bed Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) as a precautionary measure.

Although no confirmed cases of the viral disease has been reported in the district so far, the move to open the isolation ward comes as fever cases are being more intensely monitored across the state. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed all district and city health officers to step up surveillance of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant as of May 2025, NB.1.8.1, is more transmissible but does not typically cause severe disease. Covid-19 is now considered endemic, and many cases are being identified incidentally through broad respiratory virus testing.