Primary school DEOs to monitor playschools, primary schools soon

COIMBATORE: Top officers from the School Education Department have decided to shift the monitoring of playschools, nursery and primary schools from the District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools to DEOs for primary schools, due to the existing workload.

An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that currently, under the Chief Educational Officer's administration, three DEOs designated for private schools, primary schools, and secondary schools are monitoring the schools in the district.

"Of these, the DEO for private schools monitors institutions such as playschools, nursery and primary schools, matriculation schools and CBSE schools at the district level.

