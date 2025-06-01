Primary school DEOs to monitor playschools, primary schools soon

COIMBATORE: Top officers from the School Education Department have decided to shift the monitoring of playschools, nursery and primary schools from the District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools to DEOs for primary schools, due to the existing workload.
An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that currently, under the Chief Educational Officer's administration, three DEOs designated for private schools, primary schools, and secondary schools are monitoring the schools in the district.
"Of these, the DEO for private schools monitors institutions such as playschools, nursery and primary schools, matriculation schools and CBSE schools at the district level.
As the DEO for private schools has to oversee the recognition, renewal and other matters concerning a large number of private schools in the district, tasks are often not completed on time, leading to pendency of work.
Furthermore, DEOs for private schools are unable to fully monitor schools due to the workload. Taking advantage of this, some schools engage in violations," he explained.
The officer said that considering the situation, officers have decided to hand over the monitoring of playschools, nursery and primary schools from DEOs for private schools to DEOs for primary schools.
He said that under DEOs for primary schools, Block Educational Officers (BEOs) work at the block level and can monitor playschools, nursery and primary schools easily.
According to sources, an announcement regarding the shifting of power is set to be made in June.