CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday sealed the Saravana Stores outlet located in K K Nagar, citing multiple building violations.

Speaking to TNIE, executive engineer (Kodambakkam zone) Iniyan stated that the building had received approval for a stilt plus three floors that were designated for parking, but they were being used for commercial purposes. Other violations include site setback deviations and changes in approved land use from residential to commercial spaces.