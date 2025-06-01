SI held for extorting money from murder victim's family

COIMBATORE: Mahalingapuram police arrested one of its sub-inspectors on Saturday, on charges of extorting money from four members of a family involved in the murder of a 24-year-old youth with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The accused SI Navaneethan (27) of Tenkasi had joined duty in 2021. After serving in various districts, he was posted at Mahalingapuram police station in October 2024.

"We have arrested him for receiving a total of Rs 1.72 lakh in cash and 18 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the rehabilitation home managing trustee Dr Kavitha, her husband Lakshman, and her two daughters Shreya and Shruthi to not arrest them in connection with the murder of the youth," said sources in Mahalingapuram police station.