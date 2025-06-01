Stalin’s 20-km roadshow sets tone for DMK’s Madurai meet

MADURAI: The stretch from Ambedkar statue at Perungudi to Circuit House was painted with black and red colours, as tens of hundreds of people, clutching party flags and decorative balloons in their hand, converged to welcome Chief Minister MK Stalin, who carried out a 20-km roadshow on Saturday, the eve of DMK general council meeting.

Flanked by ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Stalin got down from the van at several spots during the four-hour roadshow, the longest in Madurai, to interact with the public and pose for photographs with children.

Upon his arrival at Jaihindpuram by 7.30 pm, the chief minister inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter, built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, near Veeramakaliamman temple. Stalin also inaugurated an under-bridge at TVS Nagar and unveiled a bronze statue of former Madurai mayor S Muthu near Jail Road.

Special security arrangements were made at the areas through which the roadshow passed — Avaniyapuram, Villapuram, Jaihindpuram, TVS Nagar, Palanganatham, By pass road, Arapalayam, Jail Road and Simmakkal.

Stalin is set to continue the road show on Sunday morning — from Circuit House to Uthangudi, via Puthur and Surveyor Colony — before taking part in the general council meeting in Uthangudi in Madurai.

It’s after a gap of four decades that Madurai is hosting the DMK general council meeting. Special security arrangements have been made at Uthangudi.