Stationed at disadvantage

On May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 103 railway stations redeveloped under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), of which nine were from Tamil Nadu, renovated at a cost of Rs 66 crore.
While the scheme, launched in 2022, intends to redevelop over 1,300 stations in a phased manner, a key necessity of making these stations accessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs), which ought to have been taken on priority, has been largely given a miss in the nine stations in Tamil Nadu.
This is despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act making it mandatory for all government buildings to be disabled-friendly and ABSS including the same in its scope of work. Equipped with a checklist created with the support of the Freedom of Movement Support Coalition, a pan-India organisation working on transport equity, reporters of TNIE visited all the nine stations, often accompanied by PwDs, to check the improvements done in terms of accessibility.
Much to the disappointment, the reporters found that toilets were inaccessible or locked in all stations, Braille signs to help visually-impaired persons were absent in all stations, only one platform had step-free access in all stations, getting a wheelchair remains a struggle in eight stations, and tactile warnings were not installed as per standards in at least seven stations.
Non-availability of space and budget constraints was often cited as the reason for lack of lifts or bridges with ramps. However, even minor inexpensive things were not installed. For instance, improper installation of hand railings, lack of access to wheelchairs at the entrance, and non-availability of designated parking spot, were noticed in at least five stations, indicating inadequate consultation with PwDs during the redevelopment planning.
Another indication of the same was the installation of polished granite flooring in many places, including ramps, which can make them unsafe for not only PwDs but also the elderly. Here is a status check of all the nine stations.
Officials from Southern Railway said works will continue under ABSS, and issues in any stations would be addressed at the earliest.
1. Polur, Tiruvannamalai
Funds: Rs 6.15 cr
Platform access: Only the first platform has step-free access. No escalators or lifts to reach other platforms. Trolley path available at the end of the platforms not repaired to make it friendly for accessibility through buggies or wheelchairs when needed
Quality of ramps: Ramp available at the entrance does not have railings for the first few feet, but made available later. Granite flooring with anti-skid grooves used
Wheelchair availability: Not available at entrance. Wheelchairs have to be requested from the station officials inside in person
Tactile warnings: Made available, but not efficient. No tactile warning at the beginning of the entrance ramp. Absence of tactile warning at a spot where there is a level change at the end of the ramp connecting the booking counter to the platform. Tactile warning at the end of the platform not done as per standards
Accessible toilets: All toilets remained locked. Although one of the toilets has step-free access, the design and space available inside the toilet make it difficult for wheelchair users to shift to commode. Construction work still under way
Lowered- height ticket counter: Available, but remained closed when TNIE visited
Slippery flooring: No
Parking space: No designated parking space for PwDs
2. Tiruvannamalai
Funds: Rs 8.27 cr
Platform access: Only Platform 1 accessible through a ramp at the entrance. No lifts/ bridge with ramps to access other platforms. Ramps available at the end of the platforms to access the trolley path to cross in case of emergencies are too steep without railings and unsafe for wheelchair users
Quality of ramps: Hand railings with different height available for ramp at entrance. Polished granite-like flooring with anti-skid grooves used
Wheelchair availability: No assistance for those in need of wheelchairs. Has to be requested from station staff by submitting ID proof. A rickety wheelchair was provided to a PwD, who accompanied TNIE reporter
Tactile warnings: Available in a few places, not strictly as per standards
Accessible toilets: Platform 1 has two toilets with step-free access; both locked
Parking space: Designated parking not available. Moreover, ramp available at the entrance generally remain blocked by vehicles parked by other passengers
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available as per standards
Slippery flooring: Used in many places on Platform 1
3. Chidambaram, Cuddalore
Funds: Rs 5.96 cr
Platform access: Only first platform has step-free access. Other two neither has step-free access nor has undergone any kind of renovation. Even the renovated one has some old roofing with leakages
Quality of ramps: Ramp available at the entrance with non-slippery flooring. However, railing available only on one side
Wheelchair availability: Not available at the entrance. Has to be requested in-person from the station authorities inside
Tactile warnings: Used, but not strictly as per standards. For instance, the ramp at the entrance does not have tactile warnings to indicate level change
Accessible toilets: One toilet on the platform has step-free access. However, it remained locked. Others not friendly for PwD
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available. However, this has existed even before the implementation of the present scheme
Slippery flooring: Used in many places. Station authorities said it was done by mistake by the contractor, who has now been asked to replace it
Parking space: Available, but misused and encroached upon by other users. Authorities said it has become difficult to prevent the practice
4. Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore
Funds: Rs 9.17 cr
Platform access: Only first platform has step-free access. Other 3 can be accessed only by crossing the track. No hand railings present
Quality of ramps: Polished flooring with anti-skid grooves used. Hand railings present
Wheelchair availability: Available at the entrance near the ticket counter which can be accessed step-free
Tactile warnings: Though installed in all the platforms, not in full compliance with the required standards
Accessible toilets: No designated toilets for PwD. Other two toilets remained closed. Station authorities said toilets are kept open only during peak hours
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available
Slippery flooring: Non-slippery flooring used in most places of the renovated area
Parking space: Available
5. Srirangam, Tiruchy
Funds: Rs 6.77 cr
Platform access: Step-free access available only at first platform. Trolley path at the end of the platforms, used in need of emergencies, in poor condition
Tactile warnings: Installed at the entrance and at the renovated areas of the platforms and ticket counters
Accessible toilets: All 3 toilets meant for PwD not useable. The newly constructed one closed; other two remain locked
Wheelchair availability: No wheelchairs or a helpline number to fetch a wheelchair made available at the entrance. A few hundred metres of walk required to the station master’s office for requesting wheelchair
Quality of ramps: Ramp available at the entrance with polished flooring, hand railings & anti-skid grooves
Slippery flooring: Granite flooring that can be slippery used in many parts of the renovated area
Parking space: Designated parking space available for two to three vehicles
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available
6. Mannargudi, Tiruvarur
Funds: Rs 4.69 cr
Platform access: Step-free access only at platform 1. Platform height has not been increased. No renovation done in other platforms
Quality of ramps: Provided at the entrance with hand railings. Polished flooring used with anti-skid grooves
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available, however, access blocked due to misplacement of seats
Wheelchair availability: Not available at the entrance. Need to be requested with station authorities
Slippery flooring: Granite flooring used in most of the renovated areas at the entrance
Tactile warnings: Installed on platform 1 alone and entrance area; but the ones near ticket counters blocked by chairs
Accessible toilets: Old toilets meant for PwDs on first platform remained locked. No PwD designated toilet in the newly-built waiting room
Parking space: No designated marking noticed in parking area
7. Samalpatti, Krishnagiri
Funds: Rs 8 cr
Platform access: Step-free access available only at first platform. Height has not been increased. No renovation done in other platforms
Quality of ramps: Ramp at the entrance devoid of railings for support. Granite flooring used, but with anti-skid grooves
Wheelchair availability: Not available at the entrance. Waiting hall difficult to access in wheelchair as there is difference in levels
Tactile warnings: Installed, largely in adherence to prescribed standards
Accessible toilets: Step-free access to one toilet near entrance available. Commode is fixed in one corner, which is not ideal. Railings present for support
Lowered-height ticket Counter: Available
Slippery flooring: Not seen in renovated areas
Parking space: Available
8. Kulitturai, Kanniyakumari
Funds: Rs 5.35 cr
Platform access: Only first platform is accessible step-free
Quality of ramps: Ramps with hand railings provided for the one at the entrance
Wheelchair availability: Not available at the entrance. Has to be requested from the station authorities
Tactile warnings: Installed, largely in adherence to the prescribed standards. However, they are available only at one platform and at the entrance
Accessible toilets: Available, with commode placed at the centre with railings for support. However, it remained closed
Lowered-height ticket counter: Available, but remained closed when TNIE visited
Slippery flooring: Used in some parts of the renovated area
Parking space: Though vast area is available for parking, there is no spot designated for PwD
9. St Thomas Mount, Chennai
Funds: Rs 11.05 cr
Platform access: Only Platform 1A has step-free access. Others do not. Elevators or escalators not available
Quality of ramps: Available at the entrance. However, not as per standards. Polished granite flooring used
Wheelchair availability: Not available at the entrance. Has to be requested from station authorities
Tactile warnings: Used in an arbitrary and confusing manner, without adhering to established standards. Not used in the places that are required. Circular studs and elongated strips used inconsistently
Accessible toilets: Toilets remained locked even though step-free access was available
Lowered-height ticket counter: One new ticket counter has ramp access, but height of the counter has not been lowered to make it usable for wheelchair users
Slippery flooring: Used in ramps and few other spots
Parking space: Designated parking available, but no ramp access