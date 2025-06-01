Three PMK MLAs and party general secretary back Anbumani in leadership row

CHENNAI: In a fresh escalation of the power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), three of the party’s five MLAs and its general secretary, Vadivel Ravanan, have pledged their support to party president Anbumani Ramadoss in his standoff with his father and PMK founder, Dr S. Ramadoss.

During the second day of a consultative meeting with party office-bearers held in Sholinganallur, Anbumani announced plans for a state-wide padayatra aimed at “reclaiming the rights of Tamil Nadu”.

Party sources said that MLAs S.P. Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri) and S. Sadhasivam (Mettur) met Anbumani along with general secretary Vadivel Ravanan to formally express their support on Saturday.

A day earlier, MLA C. Sivakumar (Mailam), who had been removed from his post by Dr Ramadoss, was reinstated by Anbumani as Villupuram Central District Secretary. Anbumani justified the decision by stating that only the general council-elected president has the authority to make such appointments.

This show of support has reportedly come as a setback to Dr Ramadoss, who is now said to be consulting legal and financial experts in response to the growing internal crisis.

Tensions between father and son reached a peak earlier this week after Dr Ramadoss made critical comments about Anbumani during a media interaction at his residence in Thailapuram.

According to Anbumani's camp, around 90% of party functionaries across 23 revenue districts have expressed allegiance to him.