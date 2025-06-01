Three PMK MLAs and party general secretary back Anbumani in leadership row

CHENNAI: In a fresh escalation of the power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), three of the party’s five MLAs and its general secretary, Vadivel Ravanan, have pledged their support to party president Anbumani Ramadoss in his standoff with his father and PMK founder, Dr S. Ramadoss.
During the second day of a consultative meeting with party office-bearers held in Sholinganallur, Anbumani announced plans for a state-wide padayatra aimed at “reclaiming the rights of Tamil Nadu”.
Party sources said that MLAs S.P. Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri) and S. Sadhasivam (Mettur) met Anbumani along with general secretary Vadivel Ravanan to formally express their support on Saturday.
A day earlier, MLA C. Sivakumar (Mailam), who had been removed from his post by Dr Ramadoss, was reinstated by Anbumani as Villupuram Central District Secretary. Anbumani justified the decision by stating that only the general council-elected president has the authority to make such appointments.
This show of support has reportedly come as a setback to Dr Ramadoss, who is now said to be consulting legal and financial experts in response to the growing internal crisis.
Tensions between father and son reached a peak earlier this week after Dr Ramadoss made critical comments about Anbumani during a media interaction at his residence in Thailapuram.
According to Anbumani's camp, around 90% of party functionaries across 23 revenue districts have expressed allegiance to him.
G.K. Mani may mediate in PMK power struggle
While three of the PMK’s five MLAs and the party’s general secretary — a key position under the party’s bylaws — have backed Anbumani, the remaining two MLAs, G.K. Mani (the party’s honorary president) and R. Arul (Salem West), have so far stayed neutral, according to party insiders.
G.K. Mani, a veteran leader, has reportedly had a long-standing rift with Anbumani, particularly after being replaced as party president. His son, G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, who was appointed youth wing secretary by Dr Ramadoss, stepped down under pressure from Anbumani.
Given these strained relations, sources say G.K. Mani is unlikely to support Anbumani’s leadership bid. Instead, he is expected to act as a mediator between father and son. Similarly, R. Arul is believed to be making efforts to broker peace within the party. He was among eight district secretaries who recently attended a meeting called by Dr Ramadoss. Sources indicate that although Arul supports party unity, he is also unlikely to side with Anbumani.
Addressing the consultative meeting on Saturday, Anbumani said, “This party was founded by Ayya (Dr Ramadoss), and his ideals of social justice and inclusive development will continue to guide us. But the party is not anyone’s personal property. Only the general council-elected president has the mandate to make key decisions.”
He added that although there may be temporary confusion, he would restore order and ensure growth through a process of 'genuine' membership. Citing the example of Arcot, he said the party had claimed 1.5 lakh members there, yet polled less than half that number of votes.
Saturday’s meeting saw participation from PMK functionaries from Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, and several other central districts.