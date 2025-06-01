TN Finance Minister Thennarasu urges ASI to act on neglect of Adichanallur artefacts

THOOTHUKUDI: Following TNIE’s report on the lack of attention to the historically rich Adichanallur archaeological site by the Union government, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan have urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect the priceless artefacts.
TNIE’s detailed report, “Shelter in Adichanallur damaged, treasures at weather’s mercy,” published on Saturday, highlighted the poor condition of the shelter at the C-site. The damaged structure has left ancient artefacts exposed to the open sky, making them vulnerable to rain and weather damage.
In a post on X, Thennarasu said it was saddening to see the ancient artefacts, including burial urns, damaged and unprotected in the rain. He described Adichanallur as “one of the oldest civilisations of India” and urged the ASI and the Ministry of Culture to take urgent steps to protect these treasures, which are symbols of the country's rich heritage.
Madurai MP Su Venkatesan also posted on X, pointing out that Adichanallur, an archaeologically rich site excavated since 1876, is now in a neglected state. He said the site clearly reflects the Iron Age but remains uncared for.
An ASI official said that a thatched shed at the C-site was damaged in 2024. A tarpaulin sheet had been put in place to cover the artefacts. However, the shed was further damaged by strong winds. The official added that steps are being taken to protect the items and that senior ASI officials are likely to visit the site soon. “The proposal for an on-site museum at the C-site will be considered quickly,” he said.
Attempts by TNIE to contact Tiruchy Circle Superintending Archaeologist Rahul R Bhosle were unsuccessful.
It is worth noting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced plans to develop Adichanallur as one of six “iconic site museums” in the Union Budget 2020–21. An on-site museum at the B-site was inaugurated on 5 August 2023, while a proposal for a museum at the C-site is still pending.