TN Finance Minister Thennarasu urges ASI to act on neglect of Adichanallur artefacts

THOOTHUKUDI: Following TNIE’s report on the lack of attention to the historically rich Adichanallur archaeological site by the Union government, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan have urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect the priceless artefacts.

TNIE’s detailed report, “Shelter in Adichanallur damaged, treasures at weather’s mercy,” published on Saturday, highlighted the poor condition of the shelter at the C-site. The damaged structure has left ancient artefacts exposed to the open sky, making them vulnerable to rain and weather damage.

In a post on X, Thennarasu said it was saddening to see the ancient artefacts, including burial urns, damaged and unprotected in the rain. He described Adichanallur as “one of the oldest civilisations of India” and urged the ASI and the Ministry of Culture to take urgent steps to protect these treasures, which are symbols of the country's rich heritage.