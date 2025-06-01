TNSTC workers’ body upset with 15th wage revision talks

TENKASI: The state-level executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Workers’ Federation, convened in Shengottai of the district on Saturday, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the recent talks for the 15th wage revision agreement were held.

In the meeting chaired by federation president R Ashokan in the presence of general secretary R Radhakrishnan, members criticised the conduct of the final round of negotiations for the 15th wage revision agreement, which was held in Chennai in the presence of Minister for Transport S S Sivasankar.

The committee alleged that the minister had unusually convened a separate meeting with representatives of the DMK-affiliated association and CITU ahead of the negotiations, and called it an unfair practice.

While the agreement is said to have been implemented with effect from September 1, 2023, the payment of arrears has been scheduled only from September 1, 2024. As a result, workers have lost a year’s worth of arrears.