Woman held for scalding husband over family dispute

TIRUNELVELI: A 35-year-old woman from Krishnapuram village was arrested on Friday for allegedly pouring boiling oil on her husband, while he was asleep, over a long-standing family dispute.

The husband -- Balasubramanian (42), an autorickshaw driver -- sustained severe burns and has been receiving critical care at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Police said that frequent quarrels had broken out between the couple, married for 17 years with four children, and after one such dispute nearly 25 days ago, the woman -- B Muthulakshmi (35) -- left her husband and lodged a complaint against him with the All Women Police Station in Tirunelveli.

Sources said the police officials summoned both parties for conciliatory talks. Though Muthulakshmi returned to her husband's house four days ago, tension between the couple lingered, and on Friday, while her husband was asleep, she allegedly poured boiling oil on him and threatened to kill him, added sources.

Based on Balasubramanian's complaint, Sivanthipatti police registered a case and arrested Muthulakshmi, who was later remanded to judicial custody.