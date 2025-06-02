17-year-old boy drowns in pit near Thamirabarani, kin demand relief

The body of Gokul was recovered from the pit and shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Relatives refused to receive the body after post morten demanding solatium and action against the factory.Despite talks on Sunday, the relatives refused to receive the body.

VPR Suresh, brother of former AIADMK MLA VPR Ramesh of Kulayankarisal, said the factory failed to install a board warning people about the presence of the pit. This has resulted in loss of life and many others risking their lives trying to bathe in Thamirabarani,” he said.

SDPI town secretary Jahir Hussain of Authoor told TNIE that two private companies draw water from the river in Authoor. A large pit had formed around the pumping stations due to suction of water by large pipes.

However, there is no warning board. Even though locals are aware of the large pits in the river, people from other areas and devotees heading to Tiruchendur Murugan temple often get stuck in the large pit due to lack of warning boards. The district administration must instruct the private factories to install warning boards to alert the public about the dangerous pits, he appealed.