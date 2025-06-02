All PHCs in Tiruchy to start COPD screening from June 4

TIRUCHY: From June 4, all 84 primary health centres (PHCs) in the district, including those under the corporation, will launch structured screening for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a progressive lung condition often under-diagnosed in its early stages.

The initiative, which is part of the COPD control programme announced recently in the state Assembly by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, aims to enable early identification of cases and ensure timely referral to specialists.

It is also part of efforts, to maintain through the PHCs, a digital registry integrated with the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) portal, supporting both long-term treatment and preparedness during respiratory outbreaks.

Under the new programme, adults above 35 years presenting with symptoms such as chronic cough (lasting more than eight weeks), sputum production and breathlessness, and particularly with a history of smoking, indoor biomass fuel use and dust-heavy occupations, will be screened for COPD at PHCs. If needed, they will be referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).