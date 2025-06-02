Capitation soars as engineering seats fill up fast ahead of TNEA 2025 counselling

MADURAI: The TNEA 2025 counselling for admissions to Anna University and engineering colleges affiliated to it is a good one month away but seats in several self-financing institutions in the southern districts are already filling up fast as parents willingly shell out as much as Rs 8 lakh demanded in capitation fee to secure admission for their child in the management quota.

The principals and deans of various colleges, besides aspirants and their parents, TNIE spoke to say the interest this time is towards BE (Computer Science Engineering) and BTech (IT) programmes. Programmes in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Mechanical Engineering are the next preferred courses, while civil engineering is the least preferred. Self-financing colleges accordingly demand capitation fee for securing admission, with a BE (CSE) seat said to be priced at Rs 8 lakh.

N Mahesh, a parent who enrolled his son in a popular college in the city said, “I handed over Rs 6.5 lakh in capitation fee within a week of the Class 12 results being published. If I booked early, a payment of`4 lakh would’ve been enough.” This is over and above the prescribed annual course fee of Rs 1.30 lakh, he added.

His son’s TNEA cut-off score is 119 on 200. P Srivathsan said that his parents “reserved” a seat in the BE (CSE with cyber security) programme at a popular college in the district for him by paying Rs 2 lakh as ‘advance’.