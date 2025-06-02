DMK launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ enrolment drive with eye on 2026 assembly polls

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a special cadre enrolment drive titled ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, setting a two-month target for party functionaries to enrol new members. A special resolution to this effect was adopted at the DMK’s 7th General Council meeting held in Uthangudi.

While moving the resolution, Stalin said each booth committee member must enrol at least 30% of the voters within their booth limits. District secretaries and other functionaries must ensure the target is achieved within two months, he emphasised.

Stating that at least one person in every household benefits from a welfare scheme under the Dravidian model government which follows the principle of “everything for everyone” Stalin urged all families in Tamil Nadu to unite under one umbrella in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly election. The aim, he said, is to take forward the DMK’s efforts to protect state rights, language, and dignity.

He also added that he would personally interact with party functionaries to review the progress of the enrolment drive.