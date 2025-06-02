DMK launches ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ enrolment drive with eye on 2026 assembly polls

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a special cadre enrolment drive titled ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, setting a two-month target for party functionaries to enrol new members. A special resolution to this effect was adopted at the DMK’s 7th General Council meeting held in Uthangudi.
While moving the resolution, Stalin said each booth committee member must enrol at least 30% of the voters within their booth limits. District secretaries and other functionaries must ensure the target is achieved within two months, he emphasised.
Stating that at least one person in every household benefits from a welfare scheme under the Dravidian model government which follows the principle of “everything for everyone” Stalin urged all families in Tamil Nadu to unite under one umbrella in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly election. The aim, he said, is to take forward the DMK’s efforts to protect state rights, language, and dignity.
He also added that he would personally interact with party functionaries to review the progress of the enrolment drive.
Earlier in the meeting, resolutions were passed to establish two new party wings one for persons with disabilities and another for educationalists taking the total number of DMK wings to 25.
Emphasising the importance of youth in the lead-up to the 2026 polls, Stalin remarked, “The founding members of the DMK were youngsters who built the party into what it is today. Youngsters should be appointed to the majority of posts in the 25 wings. They must be given opportunities, as they can further strengthen the party.”
Stalin also announced that the DMK would provide a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the families of party cadre who die in road accidents, provided they have children aged below 21.
A tribute was paid to Pope Francis, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Queen Elizabeth II, and late DMDK leader Vijayakant ahead of the council meeting.
27 Resolutions Adopted
Some key resolutions included:
Declaring DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary as Semmozhi Naal
Urging the RBI to lift all restrictions on gold loans
Pressing the Centre to conduct a proper caste-based census
Reiterating the demand to retrieve Katchatheevu
Calling for education to be brought back under the State List
