Don’t blow up issue with Anbumani, says Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: The Vanniyar Sangam women’s wing conference will be held in Poompuhar on August 10, PMK founder S Ramadoss said on Saturday.

He was talking to reporters after holding a consultation meeting in which PMK honorary president GK Mani and Vanniyar Sangam president PT Arulmozhi participated.

When reporters asked Ramadoss whether Anbumani would participate in the women’s wing meeting, the former said, “We will extend invite to everybody. We will not stop anybody from participating.”

When asked about conflicting statements made by Anbumani, Ramadoss said, “This is something that happens in all political parties. Don’t make a big issue out of it.”

To another question on new meetings being called for under Anbumani’s leadership, Ramadoss quipped, “People will come, people will go.”