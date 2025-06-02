Farmers urge Aavin to procure more milk, make value-added dairy products

DHARMAPURI: Value-added dairy products go a long way in improving the livelihood of farmers, especially in Dharmapuri district where the rural economy thrives on milk production.

Realising this, farmers in Dharmapuri have urged Aavin to increase milk procurement by producing branded value-added dairy products like curd, buttermilk, butter, etc in the district itself. Now, no value-added products are made in the district by the state milk cooperative.

Dharmapuri district has over 3.5 lakh cattle and buffaloes. More than 5 lakh litres of milk is produced from these animals daily. Aavin procures about 1.25 lakh litres, while the rest is procured by private dairy companies.

Farmers are extremely dissatisfied with the situation and urged Aavin to take steps to increase procurement. Farmers stated products like curd, buttermilk, paneer, and butter could be produced and sold at affordable prices by Aavin.

This could improve milk procurement by Aavin and in turn improve profits earned by us, farmers said. Speaking on the situation, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association said,

“At present, most of the milk produced in Dharmapuri district is used by private dairy companies to produce value-added dairy products. Aavin merely procures only about 1.25 lakh per day, which is a small portion of the total production.