Ilaiyaraaja’s symphony 'Valiant' to be performed by London Philharmonic Orchestra in Tamil Nadu on August 2

CHENNAI: Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja on his birthday, announced that his symphony 'Valiant', first performed in March in London, will be performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Tamil Nadu on August 2 (Saturday).
The venue of the performance has not yet been disclosed.
The legendary composer made the announcement in a video message amidst wishes pouring in from fans and other prominent personalities as he turns 82 today.
In the video message, Ilaiyaraaja said he was sharing the happy news that the symphony he composed and performed in London will be performed for 'his people' in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, extending his wishes to Ilaiyaraaja on his birthday, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a post on social media platform X, said, "As one among the crores of your (Ilaiyaraaja) fans, I am eagerly awaiting for August 2 to listen to your symphony.”
“Yesterday, today and forever, it will be the rule of your music kingdom,” he added.
The CM also called up Ilaiyaraaja to convey his birthday wishes.
It can be recalled that on March 28, CM announced in the Assembly that the State government would organise a felicitation to mark Ilaiyaraaja’s journey of 50 years in cinema on June 2, the composer's birthday.
The CM said this in response to a query raised by VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan.
However, the function has been delayed. With the announcement of the composer’s symphony, sources said there is a possibility that the felicitation function might be clubbed with it.
When contacted, a senior officer with the State government said, "The arrangements for the felicitation function are underway. The Chief Minister will make an announcement regarding this very soon."