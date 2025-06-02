Ilaiyaraaja’s symphony 'Valiant' to be performed by London Philharmonic Orchestra in Tamil Nadu on August 2

CHENNAI: Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja on his birthday, announced that his symphony 'Valiant', first performed in March in London, will be performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Tamil Nadu on August 2 (Saturday).

The venue of the performance has not yet been disclosed.

The legendary composer made the announcement in a video message amidst wishes pouring in from fans and other prominent personalities as he turns 82 today.

In the video message, Ilaiyaraaja said he was sharing the happy news that the symphony he composed and performed in London will be performed for 'his people' in Tamil Nadu.