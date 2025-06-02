Madras HC upholds disciplinary action against inspector in corruption caseprobe

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently confirmed an order passed by a single judge upholding disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Tirunelveli deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police against an inspector in 2024 over corruption charges.

A bench of justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy made the decision while dismissing an appeal filed by inspector, B Saravanan, challenging the single judge’s order which had permitted the DIG to proceed with the inquiry on two of the three charges made against him.

According to the judgment, the charges were that he had demanded Rs 40,000 bribe for granting station bail to suspects in a criminal case involving pollution and demanded Rs 1 lakh for not implicating a tractor owner in a sand theft case.

Saravanan claimed that the charge memo was issued due to personal vendetta and that the accused did not lodge any complaint. Dismissing his appeal, the division bench said the charges involve the morale of the officer and their veracity could be ascertained only after proper probe.

Saravanan cannot take umbrage of the fact that the accused did not file any complaint, the judges added.