Rural construction workers risk lives on highways due to poor bus connectivity

TIRUCHY: Every evening, the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway turns into a dangerous waiting zone for scores of construction workers, who line up at key junctions like Palpannai, TVS Tollgate, and Mannarpuram, desperately waving at passing trucks and private vehicles to hitch a ride back home. Their journey back to remote villages in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts is marred by unreliable public transport and poor rural connectivity, forcing them into daily risks just to return home after a hard day’s work.

Despite being part of a workforce of over 2,000 daily wage labourers from villages such as Valanadu, Valanadu Kaikatti, Vembanur, Thenur, Idayapatti, Kovilpatti (in Marungapuri block), and Kodumbalur, Thennambadi, and Poyyamani (in Viralimalai block), only about 500 face this ordeal every evening. While some manage to return home by afternoon using available services, the rest are left stranded after 7 pm, resorting to flagging down lorries and load vehicles.

Other residents who reside in these same areas usually have transportation means of their own, or leave their vehicles at a spot and then board the buses, while these construction workers are either forced to walk for over a kilometre to the nearest bus stop and board buses which are less frequent to their villages or are left to stand at the highways hoping for a ride back home.