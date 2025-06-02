Second SI suspended in Pollachi murder case over extortion allegations

COIMBATORE: Another sub-inspector (SI) attached to the special team, which investigated the murder of the 24-year-old with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at Pollachi, was placed under suspension. He had allegedly shared the money with the SI, who was arrested on Saturday for extortion of money and jewels from the four-member family accused of murdering the youth.

Maharaja (30), the associate of the arrested SI Navaneethakrishnan (27) from Mettupalayam police station, has been placed under suspension, police sources said.

Sources said SR Varunkanth of Karavali Mathappur, was staying at Yuthira Charitable Trust (Special Children Care and Training) in Pollachi, when he was beaten to death at the home and later buried in the trust’s farmland at S Nagoor on May 12. Concealing the murder, the trust fabricated a story that the youth had gone missing during an outing to Aliyar on May 15.