Staff crunch cripples works in Avinashi Municipality

TIRUPPUR: Staff crunch has affected the functioning of the newly-formed Avinashi Municipality in Tiruppur district, with the public and social activists saying that the shortage of officials is causing delays in processing applications.

GV Ravikumar, president of Nallathu Nanbargal Trust, said, “Avinashi city has a population of around 40,000 and it was upgraded from a town panchayat to a municipality a few months ago. Following the upgrade, all officials under the town panchayat administration were transferred to other town panchayats. The posts of officials for municipal administration, however, have not been filled. This has affected the public.”

“The government has appointed commissioner of Karumathampatti Municipality in Coimbatore as the commissioner in-charge of Avinashi Municipality. No officers have been appointed to any other posts. All key posts, including deputy commissioner, accounts officer, council secretary, public relations officer, administrative officer, revenue officer, superintendent, assistant revenue officer, and municipal planning officer have not been filled. As a result, there is a delay in acting on petitions and applications submitted by the public,” Ravikumar added.